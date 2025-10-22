US Masters Residential Property Group Reports Weekly NAV Estimate

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

US Masters Residential Property Fund ( (AU:URF) ) has shared an announcement.

The US Masters Residential Property Group announced its weekly estimated unaudited net asset value (NAV) as of 17 October 2025, which stands at $0.428 per unit. This estimate is based on the most recent monthly NAV and adjusted for changes in the AUD:USD exchange rate. The communication highlights that the NAV does not account for transaction costs associated with property sales, which may cause a slight decrease in NAV as properties are disposed of.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:URF) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on US Masters Residential Property Fund stock, see the AU:URF Stock Forecast page.

More about US Masters Residential Property Fund

US Masters Residential Property Group is a listed stapled entity that focuses on residential property investments in the United States. It consists of the US Masters Residential Property Fund and US Masters Residential Property Fund II, and operates under the ASX Code: URF.

Average Trading Volume: 437,998

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$207.3M

For a thorough assessment of URF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue