US Masters Residential Property Group Reports Preliminary NAV for July 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from US Masters Residential Property Fund ( (AU:URF) ).

The US Masters Residential Property Group announced its weekly estimated unaudited net asset value (NAV) as of 18 July 2025, which stands at $0.461 per unit. This figure is preliminary and subject to change as the Fund is finalizing its half-yearly property portfolio valuation. The NAV calculation considers recent foreign exchange rates and a special distribution declared earlier in July. The ongoing property disposals are expected to slightly reduce the NAV per security due to transaction costs, impacting the overall value of the Group’s assets.

More about US Masters Residential Property Fund

US Masters Residential Property Group is a listed stapled entity that focuses on residential property investments in the United States. It comprises the US Masters Residential Property Fund and US Masters Residential Property Fund II, providing investors with exposure to the US residential real estate market.

Average Trading Volume: 752,851

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$217.6M

For a thorough assessment of URF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue