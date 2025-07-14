US Masters Residential Property Group Reports NAV and Sales Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

US Masters Residential Property Fund ( (AU:URF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

US Masters Residential Property Group announced an estimated unaudited net asset value (NAV) of $0.556 per unit as of June 30, 2025, pending the completion of its half-yearly portfolio valuation. The company reported the sale of 15 assets for $20.75 million in June and detailed a robust sales pipeline with properties worth $179.58 million either under contract, listed, or in attorney review. Additionally, the company repurchased 1.26 million stapled securities in June and made a significant loan repayment of $12.77 million, reducing its outstanding loan balance to $150.82 million.

US Masters Residential Property Group is a listed stapled entity comprising the US Masters Residential Property Fund and US Masters Residential Property Fund II. The company operates in the real estate industry, focusing on residential property investments primarily in the United States.

