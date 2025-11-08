US Foods Reports Strong Growth Amid Challenges in Earnings Call

Us Foods Holding Corp. ((USFD)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

US Foods Holding Corp. recently held its earnings call, revealing a generally positive sentiment despite some challenges. The company reported strong growth in independent case volumes, strategic vendor management savings, and the successful expansion of its Pronto program. However, challenges were noted in chain restaurant volumes and macroeconomic conditions, including the impact of the government shutdown. Despite these hurdles, US Foods remains confident in its strategy and long-term growth targets.

Strong Financial Performance

US Foods showcased robust financial performance over the first nine months, with a 4.4% increase in net sales and a 10.9% growth in adjusted EBITDA. The company also achieved a 29 basis point expansion in adjusted EBITDA margin and a remarkable 26.7% growth in adjusted EPS. These figures underscore the company’s strong financial health and operational efficiency.

Independent Case Growth

The company reported a significant acceleration in independent case growth, which increased by 120 basis points from Q2 to Q3, marking a 3.9% year-over-year rise. This growth reflects strong momentum and indicates that US Foods is outperforming the broader market in this segment.

Strategic Vendor Management Success

US Foods’ strategic vendor management initiative is on track to deliver over $120 million in cost of goods savings by 2025. The initiative has also led to private label penetration among core independent restaurant customers growing to over 53%, highlighting the success of this strategic approach.

Pronto Program Expansion

The Pronto small truck delivery service is another highlight, expected to generate approximately $950 million in sales this year. The company plans to reach a $1 billion run rate by year-end, demonstrating the program’s rapid expansion and success.

Safety Improvements

US Foods has made significant strides in safety, with injury and accident rates improving by 16% compared to the same period last year. Over the past two years, safety performance has improved by 35%, reflecting the company’s commitment to maintaining a safe working environment.

Chain Restaurant Volume Decline

Despite overall positive performance, US Foods experienced a 2.4% decline in chain restaurant volume year-over-year. This decline is attributed to a strategic exit and remains below prior year levels, although there has been sequential improvement.

Challenging Macro Environment

The company faces a challenging macro environment, with continued lower restaurant foot traffic leading to a tightening of total case volume growth guidance to 1% to 2%. This reflects the broader market challenges impacting the foodservice industry.

Government Shutdown Impact

The uncertainty surrounding the government shutdown has created market volatility, particularly affecting areas with a high government presence. This has added to the challenges faced by US Foods in maintaining steady growth.

Forward-Looking Guidance

US Foods updated its guidance to reflect strong performance and future expectations. The company increased its adjusted EBITDA growth projection to 10% to 12% and adjusted diluted EPS growth to 24% to 26% for fiscal year 2025. This optimistic outlook is driven by a 4.8% increase in net sales and an 11% rise in adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter, alongside market share gains and contributions from the healthcare and hospitality sectors.

In summary, US Foods Holding Corp.’s earnings call highlighted a generally positive outlook, with strong financial performance and strategic initiatives driving growth. Despite challenges in chain restaurant volumes and macroeconomic conditions, the company remains confident in its ability to achieve long-term growth targets. Investors and stakeholders can take away a sense of optimism from the company’s robust performance and forward-looking guidance.

