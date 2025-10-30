US Critical Metals Secures 100% Acquisition Path for McDermitt East Lithium Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

US Critical Metals Corp. ( (TSE:USCM) ) has provided an update.

US Critical Metals Corp. has completed the acquisition of a 50% interest in the McDermitt East Lithium Project in Nevada, with an option to acquire the remaining 50%, positioning itself to fully own the project. This strategic move enhances USCM’s presence in a significant lithium district, aligning with the development of the nearby Thacker Pass Project, and underscores the company’s commitment to advancing exploration activities, including a maiden drill program, to capitalize on the region’s lithium potential.

More about US Critical Metals Corp.

US Critical Metals Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of critical mineral resources, particularly lithium. The company is strategically involved in projects within emerging lithium districts in the United States, aiming to capitalize on the growing demand for lithium, a key component in battery technology.

Average Trading Volume: 164,677

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$11.4M

For an in-depth examination of USCM stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue