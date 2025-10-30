URU Metals Reveals Key Shareholders in Latest Analysis

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from URU Metals ( (GB:URU) ).

URU Metals Limited has announced the results of an independent shareholder register analysis, revealing significant shareholders with interests of 3% or more in the company’s ordinary share capital. The analysis highlights Axis Capital Markets as the largest shareholder with a 21.93% stake, followed by CEO John Zorbas with 15.56%. This information provides transparency on the company’s ownership structure, potentially impacting investor relations and market perception.

Spark’s Take on GB:URU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:URU is a Underperform.

URU Metals is significantly hindered by severe financial difficulties, including no revenue and persistent operational losses. Technical analysis indicates bearish market sentiment. Despite positive corporate events, the fundamental financial issues overshadow these developments, leading to a low overall stock score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:URU stock, click here.

More about URU Metals

Average Trading Volume: 1,742,964

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £7.72M

For an in-depth examination of URU stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue