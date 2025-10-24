Urgent.ly Inc Schedules 2025 Annual Stockholders Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Urgent.ly Inc ( (ULY) ) is now available.

Urgent.ly Inc. has scheduled its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for December 29, 2025, to be held virtually. The record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote is November 6, 2025. Stockholders wishing to submit proposals for consideration or nominate directors must do so by November 3, 2025, complying with relevant regulations and company bylaws.

The most recent analyst rating on (ULY) stock is a Sell with a $2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Urgent.ly Inc stock, see the ULY Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ULY is a Underperform.

Urgent.ly Inc’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, characterized by declining revenues, negative profitability, and high leverage. The technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, further weighing down the score. Valuation metrics are unfavorable due to a negative P/E ratio and lack of dividends, making the stock less attractive to investors.

Average Trading Volume: 354,281

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.81M

