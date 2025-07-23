Urgent.ly Inc Board Member Resigns Amid Integration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Urgent.ly Inc ( (ULY) ) is now available.

On July 17, 2025, Benjamin Volkow announced his resignation from the Board of Directors of Urgent.ly Inc., effective September 30, 2025, to pursue other opportunities after the company’s integration of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. His departure is not due to any disagreements, and the company appreciates his contributions.

Spark’s Take on ULY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ULY is a Neutral.

Urgent.ly Inc’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, including declining revenues and high leverage. However, positive momentum from technical indicators and promising earnings call achievements, such as operating breakeven and cost reductions, offer some optimism. The unattractive valuation remains a concern.

More about Urgent.ly Inc

Average Trading Volume: 574,938

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $9.42M

