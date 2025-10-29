Urban Edge Properties Announces Strong Q3 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Urban Edge Properties ( (UE) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 29, 2025, Urban Edge Properties announced strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with significant leasing activity and a raised full-year outlook. The company reported over 340,000 square feet of leasing transactions and increased its guidance for Funds from Operations (FFO) as Adjusted, reflecting expected annual growth. Urban Edge also acquired the Brighton Mills Shopping Center for $39 million, enhancing its presence in the Boston area. The acquisition was funded through a 1031 exchange, aligning with the company’s capital recycling strategy. Additionally, Urban Edge engaged in financing activities to optimize its debt structure, including securing a new mortgage and modifying existing loans to achieve interest savings.

The most recent analyst rating on (UE) stock is a Hold with a $21.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Urban Edge Properties stock, see the UE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on UE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, UE is a Outperform.

Urban Edge Properties receives a solid score driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights. While technical indicators suggest some caution, the company’s strategic direction and financial health provide a stable foundation for future growth.

To see Spark’s full report on UE stock, click here.

More about Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties operates in the real estate industry, focusing on the acquisition, development, and management of retail properties. The company primarily deals with shopping centers and aims to expand its footprint in growth markets such as the Boston area.

Average Trading Volume: 996,649

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.69B

For an in-depth examination of UE stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue