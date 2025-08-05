Ur-Energy Strengthens Market Position with New Uranium Sales Agreement and Increased Production

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

UR-Energy ( (URG) ) has shared an announcement.

Ur-Energy reported a strong second quarter in 2025, with a 35% increase in U3O8 production compared to the first quarter. The company executed its eighth uranium sales contract, securing deliveries from 2028 to 2030 at prices above current market rates. The company also achieved a significant cash profit margin of 36% in Q2 2025, reflecting improved cost efficiency. Ur-Energy’s strategic contracts and ongoing projects, such as the ramp-up at Lost Creek and the Shirley Basin Project, position the company for future growth and increased market presence. The company’s financial health remains robust with a cash position of $49.1 million as of July 2025, despite a decrease from the previous year-end.

The most recent analyst rating on (URG) stock is a Buy with a $1.90 price target.

Spark’s Take on URG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, URG is a Neutral.

UR-Energy’s overall stock score reflects significant financial struggles, with persistent losses and negative cash flows being the primary concern. While technical indicators show some positive momentum, the company’s negative P/E ratio and absence of a dividend yield limit its valuation appeal. Positive corporate events, such as shareholder support, provide a measure of confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

More about UR-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc. operates in the uranium mining industry, focusing on the production and sale of U3O8, a form of uranium oxide. The company is engaged in mining operations and has a significant market focus on supplying uranium to major nuclear and utility companies through multi-year sales agreements.

Average Trading Volume: 6,625,684

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $423.2M

