Ur-Energy Advances Uranium Production with Strong Q3 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

UR-Energy ( (URG) ) has provided an announcement.

Ur-Energy has reported its Q3 2025 financial results, highlighting continued progress at its Lost Creek and Shirley Basin projects. The company produced 93,523 pounds of U3O8 and sold 110,000 pounds during the quarter, generating $6.3 million in revenue. With construction advancing at Shirley Basin, Ur-Energy is on track to start uranium production in Q1 2026, positioning itself to benefit from the U.S. government’s substantial investment in nuclear energy. The company’s operations are supported by a strong safety program and a solid cash position, despite a decrease in cash and cash equivalents over the past year.

The most recent analyst rating on (URG) stock is a Hold with a $1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on UR-Energy stock, see the URG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on URG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, URG is a Neutral.

UR-Energy’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, characterized by persistent losses and negative cash flows. While the technical analysis provides some positive signals, the valuation remains unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield. Strategic improvements are necessary to enhance financial stability and investor appeal.

To see Spark’s full report on URG stock, click here.

More about UR-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc. operates in the uranium mining industry, focusing on the production and sale of U3O8, a form of uranium oxide. The company is engaged in mining operations and exploration activities, with a market focus on supplying uranium to meet the growing demands of the nuclear power industry.

Average Trading Volume: 8,767,612

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $647.1M

For an in-depth examination of URG stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue