UPS Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings Amid Strategic Shift

United Parcel Service ( (UPS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information United Parcel Service presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

United Parcel Service (UPS) is a global leader in logistics, providing integrated solutions for customers across more than 200 countries, with a focus on innovation and sustainability.

UPS has reported its third-quarter 2025 earnings, showcasing consolidated revenues of $21.4 billion and a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 10.0%. The company also provided guidance for the fourth quarter and full-year capital allocation expectations.

Key financial highlights include a consolidated operating profit of $1.8 billion, with a non-GAAP adjusted figure of $2.1 billion. The diluted earnings per share stood at $1.55, with a non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $1.74. The U.S. Domestic segment saw a revenue decline of 2.6%, while the International segment experienced a revenue increase of 5.9%. The Supply Chain Solutions segment faced a significant revenue decline due to previous divestitures.

Looking ahead, UPS anticipates fourth-quarter 2025 revenue to reach approximately $24.0 billion, with a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin between 11.0% and 11.5%. The company remains committed to its strategic initiatives, aiming for long-term value creation for stakeholders, supported by capital expenditures and dividend payments.

UPS’s management remains optimistic about the future, emphasizing the company’s strategic shift and operational efficiency as it prepares for the upcoming holiday shipping season, aiming to maintain its industry-leading service standards.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue