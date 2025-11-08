Upland Software’s Q3 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

Upland Software ((UPLD)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Upland Software’s recent earnings call reflected a generally positive sentiment, highlighting strong performance in Q3 2025. The company reported positive revenue and customer growth, successful debt refinancing, and significant product achievements. However, these positive developments were slightly offset by a revenue decline due to divestitures and lower perpetual license revenue guidance.

Revenue and EBITDA Performance

Upland Software exceeded its revenue guidance midpoint and met its adjusted EBITDA guidance midpoint for the third quarter of 2025. The adjusted EBITDA was reported at $16 million, with an impressive margin of 32%, showcasing the company’s robust financial health.

Customer Growth

The company demonstrated strong customer growth by welcoming 97 new customers, including 14 major ones, and expanding relationships with 168 existing customers. Among these expansions, 13 were significant, indicating Upland’s ability to maintain and grow its customer base.

Debt Refinancing

Upland successfully refinanced its debt, extending the maturity to July 2031, and introduced a $30 million revolver. This strategic move reduced the company’s net debt leverage to 3.8x, reflecting a strengthened financial position.

Product Achievements

Upland earned 49 badges in G2’s Fall 2025 market reports and was recognized in Forrester’s Q3 2025 Customer Service Solutions Landscape report. These accolades underscore the company’s commitment to product excellence and market leadership.

Major AI Deals

The company closed significant AI deals, including a $2 million multiyear agreement with a Fortune 100 tech company and a $1 million multiyear deal with a global pharmaceutical company, highlighting Upland’s strategic focus on AI-driven solutions.

Positive Core Organic Growth

Upland’s core organic growth rate improved to 3% in the third quarter, indicating a positive trajectory in its core business operations.

Revenue Decline Due to Divestitures

Despite the positive developments, Upland forecasted a total revenue decline of 27% at the midpoint for Q4 2025 due to divestitures, which presents a challenge for the company moving forward.

Lower Perpetual License Revenue

The company adjusted its full-year 2025 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance midpoints downward by $800,000, primarily due to lower forecasted perpetual license revenue, which could impact future financial performance.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Upland Software provided detailed guidance for the upcoming quarter and full year. For Q4, the company expects revenue between $46.4 million and $52.4 million and adjusted EBITDA between $13.8 million and $16.8 million. The full-year 2025 revenue guidance is set between $214 million and $220 million, with an adjusted EBITDA range of $56.5 million to $59.5 million. Upland aims for a 27% full-year adjusted EBITDA margin, marking a significant 700-basis-point increase from 2024.

In conclusion, Upland Software’s earnings call highlighted a strong performance in Q3 2025, with positive customer growth, successful debt refinancing, and significant product achievements. However, challenges such as revenue decline due to divestitures and lower perpetual license revenue guidance remain. The company’s forward-looking guidance suggests a cautious yet optimistic outlook for the future.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue