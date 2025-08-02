Upland Software’s 2024 Risk Factors: Key Concerns for Stakeholders

Upland Software (UPLD) has disclosed a new risk, in the Regulation category.

Upland Software faces ongoing business risks as outlined in their 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K, with no significant changes reported in 2025. These risks could significantly impact the company’s business operations, financial health, or future outcomes. Stakeholders are advised to review these risk factors carefully to understand potential vulnerabilities. The company remains vigilant in monitoring these risks to mitigate any adverse effects.

The average UPLD stock price target is $4.25, implying 88.89% upside potential.

