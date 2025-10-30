Upbound Group Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 30, 2025, Upbound Group, Inc. announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting a consolidated revenue growth of 9% year-over-year, reaching $1.2 billion. Notable achievements include Acima’s continued growth with an 11% increase in GMV and a 10.4% rise in revenue, Brigit’s 40.2% revenue growth driven by subscriber and ARPU increases, and Rent-A-Center’s improved same-store sales. The company also reported strong cash flow generation and appointed new leadership, with expectations of stabilizing Rent-A-Center sales in the fourth quarter.

The most recent analyst rating on (UPBD) stock is a Buy with a $28.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on UPBD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, UPBD is a Outperform.

Upbound Group’s strong financial performance and attractive valuation are the primary drivers of its stock score. The company’s robust earnings call results, particularly in the Acima and Brigit segments, further bolster its outlook. However, technical indicators suggest potential short-term weakness, and challenges in the Rent-A-Center segment pose risks.

More about Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc. is a technology and data-driven company that provides accessible and inclusive financial solutions for underserved consumers. It operates through well-known brands such as Acima, Brigit, and Rent-A-Center, facilitating consumer transactions across various store-based and digital channels in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Average Trading Volume: 747,251

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.34B

