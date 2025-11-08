UNO Minda Limited Publishes Q2 FY 2025-26 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

UNO Minda Limited ( (IN:UNOMINDA) ) has issued an update.

UNO Minda Limited announced the publication of its financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The results were approved at a board meeting on November 7, 2025, and subsequently published in major newspapers, indicating transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements, which may positively impact stakeholder confidence.

More about UNO Minda Limited

UNO Minda Limited operates in the automotive industry, providing a range of products and services focused on automotive components and systems. The company is known for its market focus on innovation and quality in the automotive sector.

Average Trading Volume: 31,335

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 710.9B INR

