Univest Financial Reports Q2 Earnings Increase

Univest Of Pennsylvania ( (UVSP) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 23, 2025, Univest Financial Corporation announced its second-quarter results, reporting a net income of $20.0 million, an increase from the previous year’s $18.1 million. Despite a decrease in gross loans and deposits, the company saw an increase in net interest income and margin due to higher loan balances and yields on interest-earning assets. Noninterest income also rose, driven by gains on Small Business Administration loans and increased service charges. However, the company faced challenges with a significant charge-off due to a commercial loan placed on nonaccrual status. Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend and continued its share repurchase plan.

Univest Financial Corporation, headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company founded in 1876. It operates through its subsidiary, Univest Bank and Trust Co., and offers a comprehensive range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. The company manages approximately $7.9 billion in assets and $5.4 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business.

Average Trading Volume: 110,625

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $911.5M

