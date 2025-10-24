Univest Financial Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Univest Corporation Of Pennsylvania ( (UVSP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Univest Corporation Of Pennsylvania presented to its investors.

Univest Financial Corporation, headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania, operates in the financial services sector, providing a range of banking, insurance, investment, and equipment financing solutions primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region through its subsidiary, Univest Bank and Trust Co.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Univest Financial Corporation announced a net income of $25.6 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, marking a significant increase from the previous year’s third quarter net income of $18.6 million, or $0.63 per diluted share.

Key financial highlights include a 15.3% increase in net interest income to $61.3 million, driven by higher average balances on loans and cash equivalents, as well as improved loan yields. The company also reported a 9.7% increase in total deposits from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonal and commercial deposit growth. Noninterest income rose by 8.8% to $21.9 million, bolstered by increased bank-owned life insurance income and service fee income.

Despite a slight decrease in gross loans and leases, Univest maintained a stable asset quality with a provision for credit losses of $517 thousand, significantly lower than previous quarters. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share and continued its share repurchase program.

Looking forward, Univest Financial Corporation remains focused on enhancing its financial performance through strategic growth in its core markets, while managing risks associated with economic fluctuations and regulatory changes.

