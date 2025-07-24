Universal Logistics Reports Q2 Revenue Decline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Universal Logistics ( (ULH) ) has provided an update.

On July 24, 2025, Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. announced its second quarter financial results, reporting a decrease in operating revenues to $393.8 million, down 14.8% from the previous year. The company also declared a cash dividend of $0.105 per share, payable on October 1, 2025. Despite a challenging freight environment, Universal’s contract logistics and trucking segments showed resilience, while the intermodal segment continued to underperform. The company remains focused on strategic investments and long-term growth initiatives.

The most recent analyst rating on (ULH) stock is a Hold with a $42.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Universal Logistics stock, see the ULH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ULH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ULH is a Neutral.

Universal Logistics’ overall score reflects a blend of mixed financial performance, reasonable valuation, and moderate technical indicators. While there are significant short-term challenges, particularly in revenue and income decline, strategic growth initiatives and valuation appeal provide a balanced outlook.

More about Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. is a holding company providing customized transportation and logistics solutions across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers a range of services including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated, and value-added services, catering to various supply chain needs.

Average Trading Volume: 54,179

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $720M

