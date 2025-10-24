Universal Digital Secures $50 Million Financing for Bitcoin and Digital Asset Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Lode Metals Corp. ( (TSE:LFG) ) is now available.

Universal Digital Inc., a company focused on digital asset initiatives, announced a financing agreement with Helena Global Investment Opportunities 1 Ltd. to raise up to $50 million through convertible debentures. This financing will enhance the company’s Bitcoin treasury holdings and support its digital asset strategies, positioning it as a bridge between traditional capital markets and the digital asset economy. The agreement includes issuing convertible debentures in multiple tranches, with the first tranche expected to close by October 31, 2025. The debentures are convertible into common shares and come with a 17.5% annual interest rate, secured by the company’s Bitcoin assets.

More about Lode Metals Corp.

Average Trading Volume: 51,997

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$29.18M

