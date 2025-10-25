Universal Digital Inc. Partners with Plutus for Enhanced Investor Engagement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Universal Digital Inc. just unveiled an announcement.

Universal Digital Inc. has announced a marketing agreement with Plutus Invest & Consulting GmbH to enhance its investor awareness and digital marketing strategy across European and international markets. The three-month campaign, commencing on November 1, 2025, aims to expand the company’s visibility among investors through various media channels, with a budget of up to €250,000. This strategic move is expected to bolster Universal Digital’s market positioning and investor engagement without affecting its share price or trading volume, as Plutus holds no securities in the company.

Universal Digital Inc. is a Canadian investment company focused on digital assets, businesses, and entities in high-growth industries, particularly blockchain and cryptocurrencies. The company aims to provide long-term capital growth through a diversified investment approach and participate in the transformation of global finance via digital asset strategies.

