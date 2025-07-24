Unity Group Holdings Proposes Modernization of Articles of Association

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Unity Group Holdings International Limited ( (HK:1539) ) has shared an update.

Unity Group Holdings International Limited has announced proposed amendments to its Articles of Association, aiming to incorporate an expanded paperless listing regime, enable online participation and electronic voting at general meetings, and introduce a new treasury shares regime. These changes, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting, are intended to modernize the company’s governance framework and enhance shareholder engagement.

Unity Group Holdings International Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability. It operates within the financial sector, focusing on providing services related to stock exchanges and holdings.

Average Trading Volume: 2,709,213

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.29B

