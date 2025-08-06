Unity Enterprise Holdings Announces Major Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Unity Enterprise Holdings Limited ( (HK:2195) ) has provided an update.

Unity Enterprise Holdings Limited has announced a major transaction involving the acquisition of 100% equity interest in a target company for HK$35,000,000. This acquisition will be satisfied through the issuance of consideration shares and a promissory note. Upon completion, the target company will become an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Unity Enterprise Holdings, with its financial results consolidated into the company’s statements. This transaction, classified as a major one under the Listing Rules, requires shareholder approval and is subject to certain conditions precedent.

Average Trading Volume: 1,641,640

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$67.66M

