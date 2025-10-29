UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2025 Results and Outlook

Unitedhealth Group Inc. ( (UNH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Unitedhealth Group Inc. presented to its investors.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. is a leading health care and well-being company, operating through its two main businesses, UnitedHealthcare and Optum, to provide health benefits and services globally.

In its third quarter of 2025, UnitedHealth Group reported a significant increase in revenues, reaching $113.2 billion, marking a 12% growth year-over-year. The company also raised its full-year earnings outlook, reflecting confidence in its strategic initiatives and market positioning.

Key financial metrics from the quarter include earnings per share of $2.59 and adjusted earnings per share of $2.92. The company’s cash flows from operations stood at $5.9 billion, which is 2.3 times its net income. UnitedHealthcare’s revenues grew by 16% to $87.1 billion, driven by Medicare and Medicaid services, while Optum’s revenues increased by 8% to $69.2 billion, with notable growth in Optum Rx.

Despite the revenue growth, earnings from operations saw a decline, primarily due to elevated medical costs and changes in Medicare funding. The medical care ratio was 89.9%, aligning with previous expectations, and the operating cost ratio was 13.5%, reflecting ongoing investments for future growth.

Looking ahead, UnitedHealth Group aims to strengthen its performance and position itself for sustainable growth in 2026 and beyond, as indicated by its raised earnings outlook for the full year 2025.

