United States Brent Oil Fund Reports September Loss

United States Brent Oil Fund LP ( (BNO) ) has issued an update.

On October 28, 2025, United States Brent Oil Fund, LP released its monthly account statement for September 2025, revealing a net loss of $1,285,663. The fund’s net asset value decreased from $110,751,031 at the beginning of September to $101,981,085 by the end of the month, with a net asset value per share of $29.99. This financial performance reflects the challenges faced in the commodity futures market, impacting the fund’s overall financial health and potentially influencing investor sentiment.

More about United States Brent Oil Fund LP

United States Brent Oil Fund, LP operates in the commodity investment industry, focusing on providing investors with exposure to the price of Brent crude oil through commodity futures contracts. The fund is part of the United States Commodity Funds LLC, which manages various commodity-based investment products.

Average Trading Volume: 565,050

Current Market Cap: $96.93M

