United Rentals Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

United Rentals ( (URI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information United Rentals presented to its investors.

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company globally, operating in the construction and industrial sectors with a vast network of rental locations across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers a wide range of rental equipment and is a significant player in its industry.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, United Rentals announced robust financial results with a total revenue of $4.229 billion and rental revenue of $3.665 billion. The company also raised its full-year guidance for revenue and capital spending, driven by strong customer demand.

Key financial highlights include a net income of $701 million, an adjusted EBITDA of $1.946 billion, and a year-over-year fleet productivity increase of 2.0%. The company has returned $1.633 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, and it maintains a strong liquidity position with $2.452 billion.

The company continues to focus on growth opportunities, particularly in large projects and key verticals, leveraging its one-stop-shop model and industry-leading technology. United Rentals’ strategic initiatives aim to ensure profitable growth and long-term shareholder value.

Looking ahead, United Rentals is optimistic about its growth prospects, supported by strong customer demand and strategic investments. The company’s management remains committed to delivering value through prudent capital allocation and operational excellence.

