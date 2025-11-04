United Overseas Australia Ltd Issues Unquoted Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

United Overseas Australia Ltd ( (AU:UOS) ) has issued an announcement.

United Overseas Australia Ltd has announced the issuance of 5,627,106 unquoted ordinary fully paid securities under a dividend or distribution plan. These securities are not quoted on the ASX and are intended for internal purposes, reflecting a strategic move to manage equity distribution within the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:UOS) stock is a Buy with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on United Overseas Australia Ltd stock, see the AU:UOS Stock Forecast page.

More about United Overseas Australia Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 16,752

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.14B

