United Microelectronics Subsidiary Calls Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting

United Micro ( (UMC) ) has shared an update.

On October 27, 2025, United Microelectronics Corporation announced that its major subsidiary, United Semiconductor (Xiamen) Co., Ltd., resolved to convene an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on October 28, 2025. The primary agenda for this meeting is to discuss amendments to the company’s ‘Asset Acquisition and Disposal Procedures,’ which could potentially impact the company’s operational strategies and stakeholder interests.

UMC’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and attractive valuation. The company’s robust balance sheet and profitability provide a solid foundation, while the high dividend yield enhances its appeal. Technical indicators support a positive outlook, though the mixed earnings call and foreign exchange challenges introduce some caution. Overall, UMC is well-positioned within the semiconductor industry, with a balanced risk-reward profile.

United Microelectronics Corporation is a prominent player in the semiconductor industry, focusing on providing advanced integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing services. The company is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, and operates globally, with a significant presence in various markets through its subsidiaries.

