United Microelectronics Reports Stable Financial Performance for Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

United Micro ( (UMC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 29, 2025, United Microelectronics Corporation released its consolidated financial statements for the nine-month periods ending September 30, 2025, and 2024. The report, reviewed by independent auditors, indicates that the company’s financial position and performance remain stable, with no significant issues identified. This financial stability reinforces UMC’s position in the semiconductor industry, providing confidence to stakeholders about the company’s operational health and future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (UMC) stock is a Buy with a $8.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on United Micro stock, see the UMC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on UMC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, UMC is a Outperform.

UMC’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and attractive valuation. The company’s robust balance sheet and profitability provide a solid foundation, while the high dividend yield enhances its appeal. Technical indicators support a positive outlook, though the mixed earnings call and foreign exchange challenges introduce some caution. Overall, UMC is well-positioned within the semiconductor industry, with a balanced risk-reward profile.

To see Spark’s full report on UMC stock, click here.

More about United Micro

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) operates in the semiconductor industry, focusing on the production of integrated circuits and other semiconductor products. The company is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, and serves a global market with its advanced technology solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 6,961,325

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $18.89B

Learn more about UMC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue