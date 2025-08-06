United Micro Reports July 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

United Micro ( (UMC) ) has shared an update.

On August 6, 2025, United Microelectronics Corporation reported its financial performance for July 2025, indicating a 4.10% decrease in net sales compared to July 2024, amounting to NT$20,040,049 thousand. Despite this monthly decline, the year-to-date net sales showed a positive growth of 3.27% over the previous year. The report also highlighted that there were no funds lent to other parties, and the endorsements and guarantees balance decreased from the previous month. Additionally, the company engaged in financial derivatives transactions, with a noted loss from fair value adjustments but a realized profit from written-off trading contracts. These financial activities reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its financial operations and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (UMC) stock is a Sell with a $4.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on United Micro stock, see the UMC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on UMC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, UMC is a Outperform.

UMC’s strong financial performance and attractive valuation are somewhat offset by bearish technical indicators and challenges highlighted in the earnings call, such as foreign exchange impacts and pricing strategy issues. The company’s strengths, including technological advancements and stable financial health, position it well in the semiconductor industry.

More about United Micro

United Microelectronics Corporation is a prominent player in the semiconductor industry, specializing in the production of integrated circuits and related services. The company is based in Hsinchu, Taiwan, and operates within the global semiconductor market, focusing on providing advanced technology solutions to various sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 8,760,227

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $17.26B

