United Company RUSAL Announces Shareholder Meeting Date

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

United Co RUSAL ( (HK:0486) ) has shared an announcement.

United Company RUSAL has announced the date for determining the shareholders entitled to participate in an extraordinary general meeting. This meeting, scheduled for December 3, 2025, will allow shareholders to exercise their voting rights, potentially impacting the company’s strategic decisions and governance.

More about United Co RUSAL

United Company RUSAL is an international public joint-stock company, incorporated under the laws of Jersey and continued in the Russian Federation. The company is listed on the Moscow Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, focusing on the production and distribution of aluminum and related products.

For a thorough assessment of 0486 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue