United Company RUSAL Announces Bond Interest Payment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

United Co RUSAL ( (HK:0486) ) just unveiled an announcement.

United Company RUSAL has announced the payment of interest on its non-documentary interest-bearing non-convertible exchange-traded bonds for the fifth coupon period, amounting to 155,082,500 Russian rubles. This payment reflects a 9.25% annual interest rate, equivalent to 182.45 Russian rubles per bond, showcasing the company’s ongoing commitment to fulfilling its financial obligations to bondholders.

More about United Co RUSAL

United Company RUSAL is an international public joint-stock company incorporated under the laws of Jersey and continued in the Russian Federation. It operates in the aluminum industry, focusing on the production and sale of aluminum and related products. The company is listed on the Moscow Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, indicating its significant market presence and international reach.

Learn more about 0486 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue