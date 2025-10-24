United Company RUSAL Announces Bond Interest Payment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

United Co RUSAL ( (HK:0486) ) has provided an announcement.

United Company RUSAL announced the payment of interest on its exchange-traded bonds for the seventh coupon period, amounting to 66,235,000 Russian rubles. This financial move reflects the company’s ongoing obligations to its bondholders and underscores its active engagement in the securities market, potentially impacting its financial standing and investor relations.

United Company RUSAL is an international public joint-stock company involved in the aluminum industry. It operates with a focus on producing and distributing aluminum and related products, serving various markets globally.

