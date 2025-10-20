Unisound AI Advances in Commercializing Large Models and Intelligent Platforms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Unisound AI Technology Co., Ltd. ( (HK:9678) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Unisound AI Technology Co., Ltd. has announced significant progress in the commercialization of its foundational large models and intelligent agent platforms. The company has strengthened its partnerships with prominent domestic firms and has implemented projects valued at nearly RMB200 million, expected to be completed by the end of 2025. This development underscores Unisound’s leading position in the technology of foundational large models and intelligent agent platforms, as well as its commitment to further research and development in smart life fields.

More about Unisound AI Technology Co., Ltd.

Unisound AI Technology Co., Ltd. is a company based in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the artificial intelligence industry. The company focuses on developing foundational large models and intelligent agent platforms, with a strong emphasis on smart life applications.

Average Trading Volume: 100,036

