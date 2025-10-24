Uniserve Communications Reports Increased Revenue Amidst Higher Losses in Q1 Fiscal 2026

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Uniserve Communications ( (TSE:USS) ) has shared an announcement.

Uniserve Communications Corporation reported its first-quarter fiscal 2026 financial results, showing an increase in revenue to $2,122K from $1,651K in the same period last year, despite a net loss of $264K compared to $112K previously. The company plans to enhance operational efficiencies and grow recurring revenues to improve its financial performance and customer value in fiscal 2026.

More about Uniserve Communications

Uniserve Communications Corporation, based in Vancouver, Calgary, and Waterloo, provides smart technology solutions and reliable services for home and business customers. The company offers a range of IT services including telecommunications, high-speed internet, and managed IT solutions across three verticals: Residential, Small Business, and Enterprise. Uniserve operates its own T2 data center in Vancouver, with disaster recovery and failover capabilities in Calgary.

Average Trading Volume: 29,366

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$20.91M



