Union Jack Oil Raises £2 Million for US Drilling Expansion

An announcement from Union Jack Oil ( (GB:UJO) ) is now available.

Union Jack Oil plc has successfully raised £2 million through a placing and subscription of new ordinary shares to fund its growth initiatives. The funds will support a high-impact drilling program in Oklahoma, USA, which is expected to generate significant news and potentially transformative financial results for the company. The company has already achieved four consecutive discoveries in the USA and continues to build a valuable commercial business, complementing its profitable operations in the UK.

Union Jack Oil plc is a UK and USA-focused onshore hydrocarbon production, development, and exploration company. The company is involved in oil and gas production and sales, with a strategic focus on high-return mineral royalty portfolios and drilling programs in the USA.

