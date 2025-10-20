Unimech Aerospace Expands with New Facilities in Bengaluru

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Unimech Aerospace & Manufacturing Limited ( (IN:UNIMECH) ).

Unimech Aerospace & Manufacturing Limited has expanded its manufacturing capabilities by launching two new facilities, Unit 3 and Unit 4, at KIADB Aerospace Park in Bengaluru. Unit 3 will focus on high-precision components for various sectors, while Unit 4 will specialize in fabricating engine stands and platforms. This expansion increases the company’s total manufacturing footprint to approximately 243,000 sq. ft., supporting its growth and diversification strategy.

More about Unimech Aerospace & Manufacturing Limited

Unimech Aerospace & Manufacturing Limited operates in the aerospace and manufacturing industry, focusing on high-precision components and systems for the Nuclear, Aerospace, and Oil & Gas sectors. The company also fabricates engine stands for aero-engine programs and self-elevating platforms for the domestic nuclear segment.

Average Trading Volume: 9,593

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

