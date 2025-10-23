UniFirst Corporation Reports Steady Fiscal 2025 Results

UniFirst Corp ( (UNF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information UniFirst Corp presented to its investors.

UniFirst Corporation, headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, and first aid and safety supplies across North America. The company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries and manufactures its own branded workwear and protective clothing.

In its latest earnings report, UniFirst Corporation announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year of 2025. The company reported consolidated revenues of $614.4 million for the fourth quarter and $2.432 billion for the full year, both reflecting modest growth when adjusted for the extra week of operations in the prior fiscal year. Despite these gains, the company experienced slight declines in operating margin and net income compared to the previous year.

Key financial metrics for UniFirst included a 3.4% increase in consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter, excluding the impact of the extra week in fiscal 2024. The company’s net income for the year rose to $148.3 million, with diluted earnings per share increasing to $7.98. The Uniform & Facility Service Solutions segment saw organic growth driven by new account sales and improved customer retention, while the First Aid & Safety Solutions segment experienced a 12.4% organic growth due to strong performance in its First Aid van business.

UniFirst’s strategic initiatives, including investments in a CRM and ERP system, impacted its financial results, reducing operating income and Adjusted EBITDA. The company also reported a healthy balance sheet with no long-term debt and increased cash flow from operating activities. Looking ahead, UniFirst anticipates revenues between $2.475 billion and $2.495 billion for fiscal 2026, with continued investments in technology and growth strategies.

As UniFirst moves forward, the company remains focused on executing its strategic plan to drive long-term growth through investments in its workforce, technology, and operational execution. Management’s outlook for fiscal 2026 reflects cautious optimism, with expectations of continued revenue growth and strategic investments to enhance customer service and operational efficiency.

