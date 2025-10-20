Unidata S.p.A. Acquires Additional Own Shares to Enhance Market Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Unidata S.P.A. ( (IT:UD) ) has shared an update.

Unidata S.p.A. announced the purchase of 13,000 of its own shares, representing approximately 0.0421% of its share capital, at an average price of €2.99, totaling €38,855. This move is part of a share purchase program initiated earlier in the year, reflecting the company’s strategy to manage its share capital effectively. The acquisition increases Unidata’s total holdings to 735,056 own shares, which is 2.3799% of its share capital, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:UD) stock is a Buy with a EUR3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Unidata S.P.A. stock, see the IT:UD Stock Forecast page.

More about Unidata S.P.A.

Unidata S.p.A. is a telecommunications, cloud, and IoT services operator founded in 1985. The company provides ultra-broadband connectivity services through its extensive fiber optic network, wireless connectivity, VoIP services, and cloud solutions. Unidata is also involved in the Internet of Things sector, offering solutions for home automation and Smart City markets. The company serves over 29,300 customers and is listed on the Euronext Milan Market – STAR Segment.

Average Trading Volume: 68,123

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €89.88M

