Unicycive Receives FDA CRL for New Drug Application

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Unicycive Therapeutics ( (UNCY) ) is now available.

On June 30, 2025, Unicycive Therapeutics announced that the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for its New Drug Application for oxylanthanum carbonate, intended to treat hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis. The CRL cited issues with a third-party manufacturing vendor unrelated to the drug itself, and Unicycive plans to address these by working with a second vendor and seeking a Type A meeting with the FDA. The company remains optimistic about resolving the issues and bringing the treatment to market, supported by a strong cash position of approximately $20.7 million.

The most recent analyst rating on (UNCY) stock is a Buy with a $30.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Unicycive Therapeutics stock, see the UNCY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on UNCY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, UNCY is a Underperform.

Unicycive Therapeutics has significant financial challenges, including ongoing net losses and a reliance on debt for financing, which weigh heavily on its stock score. The technical analysis reveals a bearish trend, as the stock is trading below major moving averages. Valuation metrics further dampen the attractiveness of the stock due to negative profitability indicators. Without earnings call insights or recent corporate events to improve prospects, the overall score reflects these financial and technical weaknesses.

To see Spark’s full report on UNCY stock, click here.

More about Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Its lead investigational treatment is oxylanthanum carbonate, aimed at treating hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis. The company is also developing UNI-494 for conditions related to acute kidney injury.

Average Trading Volume: 446,450

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $86.82M

For a thorough assessment of UNCY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue