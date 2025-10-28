Unichem Laboratories Settles European Commission Fine

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Unichem Laboratories Limited ( (IN:UNICHEMLAB) ) has shared an update.

Unichem Laboratories Limited has announced the payment of a fine amounting to €16,753,873.41 to the European Commission related to the Perindopril drug matter. This payment marks a significant financial obligation for the company and may impact its financial performance. The resolution of this matter could influence the company’s reputation and its regulatory standing within the European market.

Unichem Laboratories Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and production of generic drugs. The company is known for its wide range of pharmaceutical products and has a significant presence in both domestic and international markets.

