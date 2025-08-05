Unicharm Reports Decline in H1 2025 Financial Performance Amid Stock Split

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Unicharm ( (JP:8113) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Unicharm Corporation reported a decline in its financial performance for the first half of 2025, with net sales decreasing by 4.8% compared to the previous year. Despite a slight increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent, the company’s core operating income and profit before tax saw significant decreases. The company also announced a 3-for-1 stock split effective January 1, 2025, impacting dividend payments and earnings per share calculations.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8113) stock is a Buy with a Yen5100.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Unicharm stock, see the JP:8113 Stock Forecast page.

More about Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation operates in the consumer goods industry, primarily focusing on hygiene products such as diapers, feminine care, and adult incontinence products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and has a significant market presence in Asia and other global regions.

Average Trading Volume: 5,380,911

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen1924.9B

