Uni-President China Holdings Releases 2025 Interim Results

Uni-President China Holdings ( (HK:0220) ) has provided an announcement.

Uni-President China Holdings has released its 2025 interim results, providing insights into its current financial and operational status. The announcement highlights the company’s performance and strategic positioning, though it cautions that the information is subject to change and should not be solely relied upon for investment decisions.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0220) stock is a Buy with a HK$9.30 price target.

Average Trading Volume: 8,219,417

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$42.29B

