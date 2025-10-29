UMC Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results and Strategic Developments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from United Micro ( (UMC) ) is now available.

On October 29, 2025, United Microelectronics Corporation announced several key developments following its board meeting. The board approved the third quarter consolidated financial statements, revealing a revenue of NT$59.13 billion, a slight increase from the previous quarter, but a 2.2% decrease year-over-year. The company also reported a net income of NT$14.98 billion, with a gross margin of 29.8%. UMC’s 22nm technology continues to show strong market traction, contributing significantly to the company’s sales. Additionally, the board approved a capital budget execution of NT$1,551 million for capacity deployment and the cancellation of restricted shares due to non-fulfillment of vesting conditions. UMC’s strategic focus on specialty technologies and its commitment to climate action, including a pledge for net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, positions it well for future growth and industry leadership.

The most recent analyst rating on (UMC) stock is a Buy with a $8.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on United Micro stock, see the UMC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on UMC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, UMC is a Outperform.

UMC’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and attractive valuation. The company’s robust balance sheet and profitability provide a solid foundation, while the high dividend yield enhances its appeal. Technical indicators support a positive outlook, though the mixed earnings call and foreign exchange challenges introduce some caution. Overall, UMC is well-positioned within the semiconductor industry, with a balanced risk-reward profile.

To see Spark’s full report on UMC stock, click here.

More about United Micro

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is a leading global semiconductor foundry based in Hsinchu, Taiwan. The company specializes in providing advanced process technologies for a wide range of applications, including mobile, consumer, automotive, and industrial sectors. UMC is known for its focus on differentiated specialty technologies, such as its 22nm and 55nm platforms.

Average Trading Volume: 6,961,325

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $18.89B

See more insights into UMC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue