UMB Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend Amid Strong Q3 Results

UMB Financial ( (UMBF) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, UMB Financial Corporation announced a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share for common stock and $193.75 per share for Series B preferred stock, payable in January 2026. The company reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with a significant increase in net income and operating income compared to the previous year, driven by record loan production and successful integration of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. The results highlight UMB’s strong market positioning and operational efficiency, benefiting stakeholders through improved financial performance and strategic growth.

Spark's Take on UMBF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, UMBF is a Outperform.

UMB Financial’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are the most significant factors contributing to its overall score. While technical indicators suggest some short-term weakness, the company’s solid valuation and strategic growth initiatives provide a positive long-term outlook. Investors should be mindful of acquisition-related expenses and potential seasonal impacts on deposit costs.

More about UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation is a financial services company based in Kansas City, Missouri, offering a range of banking and financial products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 521,016

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $8.62B

