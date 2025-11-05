Ultragenyx Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. ( (RARE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. presented to its investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, specializes in developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company has a diverse portfolio of approved medicines and treatment candidates addressing diseases with high unmet medical needs.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Ultragenyx announced a total revenue of $160 million, marking a 15% increase from the previous year. The company also highlighted a strengthened balance sheet with $400 million from the sale of a portion of its Crysvita royalty interest.

Key financial metrics include Crysvita revenue of $112 million and Dojolvi revenue of $24 million. Despite the revenue growth, Ultragenyx reported a net loss of $180 million for the quarter, attributed to high operating expenses, including significant research and development costs.

Looking ahead, Ultragenyx reaffirmed its 2025 revenue guidance, projecting total revenues between $640 million and $670 million. The company is focused on advancing its late-stage clinical pipeline, with several pivotal study readouts and regulatory submissions anticipated in the coming year.

