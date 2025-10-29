Ultra Clean Holdings Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Ultra Clean ( (UCTT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ultra Clean presented to its investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a prominent developer and supplier of essential subsystems and ultra-high-purity cleaning services primarily for the semiconductor industry, offering integrated solutions for major subassemblies and high-precision manufacturing. In its latest earnings report, Ultra Clean reported a total revenue of $510 million for the third quarter of 2025, with products contributing $445 million and services adding $65 million. The company achieved its highest gross margins for the year, despite facing near-term volatility and reduced visibility in the market. Key financial metrics for the quarter included a GAAP gross margin of 16.1% and a non-GAAP gross margin of 17.0%, with a GAAP net loss of $10.9 million and a non-GAAP net income of $12.9 million. The company also reported an operating margin of 2.1% on a GAAP basis and 5.7% on a non-GAAP basis. Looking ahead, Ultra Clean expects fourth-quarter revenue to range between $480 million and $530 million, with GAAP diluted net income per share projected to be between $(0.11) and $0.09, and non-GAAP diluted net income per share expected to be between $0.11 and $0.31. The company’s management remains optimistic about the future, emphasizing the role of AI-enabled high-performance computing in driving semiconductor innovation.

