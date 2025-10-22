Ulferts International Limited Reports Narrowed Net Loss for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Ulferts International Limited ( (HK:1711) ) is now available.

Ulferts International Limited has announced a significant reduction in its net loss for the six months ending September 2025, expecting it to narrow to not more than HK$3 million compared to HK$11 million in the previous year. This improvement is attributed to effective cost-saving measures implemented by the company, although the interim results are yet to be finalized and will be published in late November 2025.

Ulferts International Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating within the furniture industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing a range of furniture products and services, catering to various market needs.

