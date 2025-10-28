UGRO Capital Boosts Equity with CCD Conversion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ugro Capital Limited ( (IN:UGROCAP) ) has shared an announcement.

UGRO Capital Limited has announced the allotment of equity shares following the conversion of Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs), raising INR 534.64 crores. This conversion increases the company’s equity share capital, indicating a strategic move to strengthen its financial position and enhance shareholder value.

More about Ugro Capital Limited

UGRO Capital Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing capital solutions. The company primarily engages in the issuance of financial instruments such as debentures and equity shares, aiming to raise capital for its operations and growth.

Average Trading Volume: 20,409

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 20.44B INR

Find detailed analytics on UGROCAP stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

