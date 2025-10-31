UFP Industries Reports Q3 2025 Earnings Decline

Ufp Industries, Inc. ( (UFPI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ufp Industries, Inc. presented to its investors.

UFP Industries, Inc. is a prominent manufacturer operating in the Retail, Packaging, and Construction sectors, known for its value-added products and global reach. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, UFP Industries announced a 5% decrease in net sales, totaling $1.56 billion, with diluted earnings per share dropping to $1.29 from $1.64 the previous year. The company attributed these declines to a competitive market environment and a decrease in organic units and pricing. Key financial metrics showed a decline, with net earnings attributable to controlling interest falling to $76 million from $100 million a year ago, and adjusted EBITDA decreasing to $140 million. Despite these challenges, UFP Industries has repurchased $350 million in shares year-to-date and maintained its volume outlook for the rest of 2025. Looking forward, UFP Industries remains focused on innovation and strategic investments to drive shareholder value, with plans to reduce structural costs and gain market share. The company is confident in its ability to navigate market conditions and continue executing its growth strategies into the next year.

